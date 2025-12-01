CEO of Africa Building Hub, Nana Kwaku, says buying an uncompleted building is the fastest strategy to own a house in Ghana

He explains that it allows buyers to physically inspect material quality and structural integrity, including iron rods, blocks and foundation work

Nana Kwaku adds that it is more affordable and prevents land issues such as land guards, litigation and documentation stress

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The CEO of Africa Building Hub, Nana Kwaku, provided an excellent insight that many Ghanaians looking for a building may be interested in and have been searching for.

Top building planner shares shortcut to owning a home. Image credit: Freepik and Farida.US.Idris (X)

Source: Twitter

He has said there is a more efficient way of becoming an owner of a house in Ghana; by purchasing an uncompleted (i.e. a house in construction) versus starting from scratch on a new structure.

He went on to explain that purchasing an uncompleted home is one of the fastest ways of acquiring a home.

The owner of the uncompleted property has a clear view of what they are purchasing; they will have a physical inspection of the property showing; this person knows the type of construction material, the quality of construction items, and the overall structural soundness of the property before investing.

When purchasing a house in construction, the buyer will be able to measure for themselves; they can measure using a calliper or other measuring tools the diameter of the iron rods and verify that the proper thickness has been used.

The buyer will be able to evaluate the strength of the foundation, block quality, concrete quantity used, and the complete structure’s integrity, all before making any commitments to further costs of maintaining or finishing that property.

Therefore, there will be no unknown conditions behind any finishings; therefore, this will make it easier and safer for the buyer of that property to make a decision.

The financial benefits, he continued, are an additional factor. Sellers of uncompleted buildings typically only calculate what they have spent on building materials until the time of sale, plus the cost of the land and a small profit.

This practice has created a large difference between what people will spend on purchasing bare land versus purchasing a partially constructed building.

Buying a partially constructed building allows for the time saved in the construction process, and also saves money against inflation

Nana Kwaku also emphasised another point of consideration, which is the land challenges that exist in Ghana today.

The purchase of bare land can create unnecessary battles such as land guards, multiple claimants of the same land, delays in document processing and sometimes court cases.

Watch the video of his explanation below:

These types of things can take years of effort and expense. However, the purchase of an uncompleted building typically provides you with the full set of documents that have already been processed so that you can begin to build right away.

Practical Steps to Building a House on a ₵2,000–₵2,500 Salary. Image credit: Freepik & Kampala Metropolitan Properties

Source: Twitter

How ₵2,000–₵2,500 salary earners could build

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Philips Construction showed how anyone earning a ₵2,000 to ₵2,500 monthly salary could start building their own house.

He emphasised beginning with land, working with an architect to design according to one’s budget, and allowing a contractor to break the construction costs into manageable phases.

His approach demonstrated that with careful planning and consistent savings, owning a home was possible even on a modest income.

Source: YEN.com.gh