Chairman Wontumi has proposed the construction of an ultra-modern hospital to improve healthcare in Ghana's prisons

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman also wants private family visitation facilities, modern factories and better accommodation for inmates

His proposals, shared following a visit by journalist Kwame Tanko, include improvements to prison officers' welfare and parliamentary action

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has proposed major reforms to Ghana's prison system, including building modern facilities to improve inmates' lives.

Wontumi wants Ghana's prisons transformed with modern facilities and services. Image credit: Smartgh TV

Source: UGC

His proposals gained attention after broadcaster Kwame Tanko visited Nsawam Prison, where Wontumi has reportedly been held.

According to information shared by The Public Eye, Wontumi wants the government to invest in healthcare, accommodation, family visitation facilities and modern infrastructure across the country's prisons.

The businessman believes prisons should not only serve as places of punishment but also provide conditions that support rehabilitation and help inmates return to society.

Wontumi proposes modern facilities for prisons

Among Wontumi's proposals is the establishment of a dedicated ultra-modern prison hospital equipped to handle the medical needs of inmates.

He wants the facility supported by ambulances and standby generators to ensure that prisoners receive medical attention, including during emergencies and power outages.

Wontumi also raised concerns about overcrowding and the spread of infectious diseases in prisons, particularly tuberculosis.

He reportedly expressed concern about inmates with infectious diseases sharing sleeping spaces with healthy prisoners and called for improved accommodation and healthcare arrangements.

Another proposal involves the construction of private, regulated visitation facilities where inmates can spend time with their spouses and children.

According to the information shared, Wontumi believes such arrangements could help preserve marriages, strengthen family relationships and support the rehabilitation of prisoners.

He further proposed modern prison factories, improved agricultural equipment and investment in farming infrastructure to increase food production and make prison operations more productive.

The proposed facilities are summarised below.

Proposed facility Intended purpose Ultra-modern prison hospital Provide healthcare for inmates Ambulances and standby generators Support emergency medical services Private family visitation spaces Allow regulated visits involving spouses and children Improved accommodation Reduce overcrowding and disease transmission Modern prison factories Support vocational activities and productivity Agricultural facilities and equipment Improve food production

Wontumi calls for parliamentary intervention

Beyond infrastructure, Wontumi wants the government to improve the working conditions of prison officers.

He called for a review of their salaries, accommodation and general conditions of service, arguing that officers also deserve better welfare.

The NPP politician additionally proposed that prisoners be classified according to their offences and security risks.

Under this arrangement, people convicted of minor offences would not be housed alongside armed robbery convicts and other high-risk inmates.

Wontumi also appealed to the Speaker of Parliament, the Majority and Minority caucuses, and relevant parliamentary committees to work together on prison reforms.

Check out the X post below:

He wants Parliament to consider a new Prison Reform Act and approve funding for essential facilities and services.

The proposals, presented under the theme "Not All Prisoners Are Prisoners", have brought attention to conditions within Ghana's correctional facilities.

However, the proposals remain recommendations attributed to Wontumi, rather than government-approved construction projects. No official budget, construction timeline or implementation plan has been announced in the material shared.

Muntaka tagged Nsawam Prison a 5-star

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has described Nsawam Prison as a five-star facility following improvements to its infrastructure.

The prison has benefited from new vocational training workshops, including a bakery, kente weaving and electrical repair facilities.

Other developments include a 320-capacity reformation camp, while additional accommodation and agricultural projects have been underway.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh