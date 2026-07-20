An Accra High Court convicted NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako on two counts linked to illegal mining activities

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay found that Wontumi exercised effective control over Akonta Mining Limited, lifting the company's corporate veil

The court dismissed a last-minute defence application to refer constitutional questions to the Supreme Court before delivering its verdict

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

This is after he was found guilty of illegal mining offences linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

Chairman Wontumi is set to serve a 20-year prison sentence after his illegal mining conviction. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each of the two counts on which he was convicted in the Akonta Mining illegal mining case. The sentences are to run concurrently.

In addition, the court fined Wontumi 10,000 penalty units for each count.

Akonta Mining Limited, which was also convicted on two counts, was fined 15,000 penalty units for each count.

Source: YEN.com.gh