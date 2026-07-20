Chairman Wontumi Sentenced to 20 years in Prison Over Galamsey at Samreboi
- An Accra High Court convicted NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako on two counts linked to illegal mining activities
- Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay found that Wontumi exercised effective control over Akonta Mining Limited, lifting the company's corporate veil
- The court dismissed a last-minute defence application to refer constitutional questions to the Supreme Court before delivering its verdict
Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
This is after he was found guilty of illegal mining offences linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.
Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each of the two counts on which he was convicted in the Akonta Mining illegal mining case. The sentences are to run concurrently.
In addition, the court fined Wontumi 10,000 penalty units for each count.
Akonta Mining Limited, which was also convicted on two counts, was fined 15,000 penalty units for each count.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.