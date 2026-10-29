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Work in Russia: Labour Minister Announces Employment Slots for Ghanaians
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Work in Russia: Labour Minister Announces Employment Slots for Ghanaians

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Labour Minister Emmanuel Agyekum signed a new agreement with Russia's Alabuga Special Economic Zone on Thursday, October 29, 2026
  • The Alabuga zone hosts 48 companies and requires more than 75,000 workers to fill industrial and manufacturing roles
  • Ghana's Labour Ministry will coordinate recruitment and orient workers before departure to safeguard their interests

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Ghana has taken a significant step toward expanding employment opportunities for its citizens abroad, signing a labour agreement with Russia that could open doors to thousands of industrial jobs.

Jobs for Ghanaians in Russia, Emmanuel Agyekum labour minister, Russia manufacturing jobs, overseas employment, Alabuga industrial jobs, Ghana Russia business, Ghana workers recruitment, Ghana Russia academic exchange
Ghana’s labour deal with Russia’s Alabuga opens thousands of job opportunities for job seekers. Image credit: Getty Images, Izabela Habur/iStock
Source: UGC

Labour Minister Emmanuel Agyekum formalised the deal with the director of Russia's Alabuga Special Economic Zone on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

The Alabuga zone is a major industrial hub hosting 48 companies and currently seeking to fill more than 75,000 positions in manufacturing and related sectors.

Ghana's Labour Ministry to oversee recruitment

The Labour Ministry will lead the process on Ghana's end, taking responsibility for coordinating recruitment, verifying job offers, and preparing workers through orientation programmes before they depart.

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The government has framed these steps as a protective measure to ensure Ghanaians working abroad are not left vulnerable.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Agyekum made clear that the agreement extends well beyond worker placements.

"We signed a fantastic agreement, not only on labour exchange," he said. "We are also looking at business-to-business cooperation. We're looking at religion and culture as well, where we want to work further to make sure our cooperation goes beyond just labour migration."

Broader ties between Ghana and Russia

On the commercial side, Ghanaian businesses are expected to participate in forums in Tatarstan, where they will explore potential partnerships with Russian firms.

The minister also pointed to plans for academic exchanges that would allow Ghanaian professors and lecturers to conduct research alongside Russian universities.

Agyekum used the occasion to appeal directly to young Ghanaians, urging them to position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities the arrangement is expected to generate once the recruitment process gets underway.

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US–South Africa diplomatic dispute takes a fresh turn as envoy speaks

Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama, BRICS, Russia backs Ghana, Sergey Lavrov, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Russia-Africa Summit, Ghana economic diplomacy, Mahama non-alignment policy
Russia backs Ghana’s BRICS bid, with Sergey Lavrov pledging to rally founding members as Accra pursues closer economic and diplomatic ties. Image credit: Ablakwa/FB, Vyacheslav Prokofyev
Source: UGC

Russia backs Ghana’s bid to join BRICS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Russia threw its weight behind Ghana's bid to become a partner country of BRICS, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pledging to mobilise the bloc's founding members in support of Accra's application.

Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, shared the development in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, following a breakfast meeting with Lavrov and other African foreign ministers on the sidelines of the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit.

According to Ablakwa, Lavrov not only gave Moscow's personal assurance of support but also committed to working with BRICS founding members to build a consensus around Ghana's application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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