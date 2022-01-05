A former student of Achimota School, Tobi Felix, has won the Ghana Chess Association National Women's Chess Championship

This makes it the fifth consecutive time Tobi has claimed the feat and established her dominance in the field

Her alma mater has celebrated her achievement on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A former student of Achimota School, Tobi Felix, has won the Ghana Chess Association National Women's Chess Championship for the fifth consecutive time.

She finished with 8.5 points after nine rounds of play, making a draw in the final round. Tobi is still the number one undisputed women's chess player in Ghana.

Maud Benson, also an Achimotan, came in second in the tournament. With their achievements, the duo has inspired other members of the chess community to continue breaking glass ceilings and setting global records.

Tobi Felix: Former Student of Achimota School Wins GCA Nat'l Women's Chess Championship for the 5th Time Photo credit: Achimota School

Source: Facebook

The finals of the Ghana National Chess Championship were held over five days from December 26-30, 2021, at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium, the International Chess Federation reported.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The lineup included the top five highest-rated players in both sections and the top five finishers in the qualifying stage from November 12-14, 2021.

Meanwhile, Tobi Felix and Maud Benson have been celebrated by their alma mater.

Click to read the post below:

Former Achimota School Wins Art Contest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, a former student of Achimota School, Bright Korbla Alornyo, has triumphed over other contestants to win the maiden edition of the Ghana-Peru Art Contest held at the University of Ghana.

The Embassy of Peru in Ghana Wednesday, July 28, 2021, launched the Ghana-Peru Arts Contest as part of activities to mark the 200th independence anniversary celebration of the Republic of Peru.

The award ceremony was later held at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, on November 30, 2021.

Source: YEN.com.gh