When it comes to the medal haul in the history of the Olympic Games, Michael Phelps stands tall

He is the most decorated athlete of all time with 28 medals, with a staggering 23 coming in the form of gold

Excitement is mounting for the upcoming 2024 Olympics, scheduled to be held in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11.

During these two and a half weeks, the world's top athletes will converge to strive for a place in history, seeking to leave their mark and aiming for gold.

Over time, a distinguished group of athletes has excelled, collecting numerous gold medals and cementing their status as the best in their respective sports.

Who holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals?

According to Britannica, Michael Phelps, often hailed as the "king of medals" in the Olympics, is the most decorated athlete in the Games' history.

Phelps, who was acknowledged as the greatest athlete in the 21st century by ESPN, began his Olympic journey at the 2000 Sydney Games and competed in five Olympics.

Throughout his career, the gifted swimmer collected an astounding 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

This extraordinary record cements his status as the athlete with the most gold medals in Summer Olympic history.

Which athletes make the top five?

Larisa Latynina, a Soviet gymnast, stands as the second most decorated Olympian with an impressive total of 18 medals.

Her collection includes nine gold, five silver, and four bronze medals, which she earned across three Games from 1956 to 1964.

Of these, 14 were in individual events, while four were achieved as part of the Soviet team.

Adding to the list of Olympic legends, Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi earned nine gold and three silver medals, and American swimmer Mark Spitz secured nine gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Completing this elite group is Carl Lewis, an American track-and-field legend.

Over his four Olympic appearances in the 1980s and '90s, Lewis won nine gold medals, cementing his status as one of the sport's greatest athletes.

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt misses out on top 5

Usain Bolt, despite his impressive sprinting feats, doesn't make the top five most decorated Olympic athletes.

He first rose to fame by winning the 200 meters at the 2002 World Junior Championships.

After a quiet 2004 Olympics, Bolt shone brightly in 2008, setting a 100-meter world record of 9.72 seconds and securing three gold medals in Beijing.

He also broke records in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 meters relay.

Ranking the top 10 most decorated athletes at the Olympic Games

Athlete Country Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. Michael Phelps USA Swimming 23 3 2 28 2. Larisa Latynina Russia Artistic Gymnastics 9 5 4 18 3. Paavo Nurmi Finland Athletics 9 3 0 12 4. Mark Spitz USA Swimming 9 1 1 11 5. Carl Lewis USA Athletics 9 1 0 10 6. Birgit Fischer-Schmidt Germany Canoe Sprint 8 4 0 12 7. Sawao Kato Japan Artistic Gymnastics 8 3 1 12 8. Jenny Thompson USA Swimming 8 3 1 12 9. Matt Biondi USA Swimming 8 2 1 11 10. Usain Bolt Jamaica Athletics 8 0 0 8

