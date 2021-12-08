Bright Korbla, formerly of Achimota School, has been crowned winner of the maiden edition of the Ghana-Peru Art Contest

The event was held as part of activities to commemorate the 200th independence anniversary celebration of the Republic of Peru

Korbla received the award at a ceremony held at The Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, on November 30

A former student of Achimota School, Bright Korbla, has triumphed over other contestants to win the maiden edition of the Ghana-Peru Art Contest held at the University of Ghana.

The Embassy of Peru in Ghana Wednesday, July 28, 2021, launched the Ghana-Peru Arts Contest as part of activities to mark the 200th independence anniversary celebration of the Republic of Peru.

The award ceremony was later held at The Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, on November 30, 2021.

Korbla defeated 31 other shortlisted contestants to win the coveted prize. He has been celebrated by his alma mater on social media for making himself and the school proud.

Meanwhile, dignitaries present at the Ghana-Peru Art Contest included His Excellency Abel Antonio Cárdenas Tuppia, Ambassador of Peru to Ghana, Sam Zacca from the Honorary Consulate of Peru in Ghana, Dr Joanna Boampong, Director of the Centre for Latin American Studies, the University of Ghana, as well as the renowned Honorable Ghassan Antoine Yared.

