An appeals court has upheld the ruling of a high court that Odartey Lamptey can resume ownership of his seven-bedroom house

The ruling brings to an end a long-drawn-out bitter divorce settlement between the ex-Black Stars player and his former wife, Gloria

The case has dragged on for nine years and was triggered by revelations that children born to them were not Odartey Lamptey's

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An Appeals court in Accra has brought an end to a bitter divorce settlement battle between former Black Stars striker Nii Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife, Gloria.

The court ruled in favour of the former footballer, ordering that he can take back possession of his East Legon mansion from his cheating ex-wife from tomorrow, April 5, 2022.

The ruling by the court ends the long drawn out bitter divorce settlement case. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, Odartey Lamptey won the court ruling that was done on March 2, 2022.

The report said his ex-wife was given a one-month grace period to vacate, which has expired.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Odartey is set to move into his seven-bedroom mansion on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The former football star had been renting for the past nine years since his bitter divorce from Gloria Appiah in 2013.

Odartey Lamptey parted with his wife after discovering neither of their three children was his.

Their divorce settlement caused a ruckus as Odartey was ordered to give Gloria GHS400,000 and his five-bedroom house in Dome.

Gloria insisted she wanted the East Legon mansion Odartey Lamptey purchased for $100,000 in 1999.

She continued living in that mansion throughout the divorce while the former footballer had to resort to renting.

Gloria has been fighting to gain legal custody of the house since 2017 but has lost all her appeals.

She lost her final appeal last month and has now vacated the premises.

Ghana Legend Takes A Swipe at Former Black Stars Coach for Claiming The Team Lost to Portugal Because of Money

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has reacted furiously to former coach Kwesi Appiah's comments to the 2014 Commission of Enquiry four years ago after the team's shameful and disastrous performance in Brazil.

A Commission of Enquiry was set after Ghana's early exit from the tournament when players of the Black Stars nearly boycotted the final game against Portugal because their appearance fees were not paid.

During Kwesi Appiah's submission to the Commission, he revealed the Black Stars were not concentrating because they had monies in their bags while on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh