Jordan Ayew Celebrates Birthday Of look-alike Son in Photo
- Jordan Ayew has flaunted his son to the world for the first time on social media all because of his birthday
- The Crystal Palace striker's son's birthday happens to be Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and he can't keep calm
- Jordan played a big role in the country's qualification to the World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria
Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, is a family man and he has proven that by releasing a photo of his cute son.
The Crystal Palace forward is a shy type as he has always been keeping his family away from the media.
Now, on the birthday of his son which happens to be on Wednesday, March 30, the youngest son of Abedi Pele, has released a photo of his son to celebrate him.
In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Jordan was seen sitting in the stands of his football club alongside his little son.
The two looked exactly like each other as they posed for the camera - Jordan's son put up an adorable smile.
Jordan wrote:
Happy birthday son ❤️ Love you.
The football star's son's birthday came 24 hours after the Black Stars defeated Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
Fans join Jordan to celebrate his son
Jordan's followers on Instagram have taken to the comment section to wish his son a big happy birthday.
bis_ty:
Happy birthday to incoming @jordanayew9
yussifhajiarukaya:
Wowwwwwwww
mr.ghanaboy_:
Happy birthday lil bro
iamjanetboakye:
Happy birthday fresh boy
bigpunabu:
God now’s worry the best fantastic player
Alexander Djiku: Photos of Black Stars defender's wife and kids
The Black Stars has qualified for their 4th World Cup after dispatching their rivals, Nigeria on Tuesday, March 29.
Ghana took an early goal through Thomas Partey's powerful strike but the Nigerians restored parity courtesy of a controversial penalty.
After the referee whistled for the end of the game which Ghana qualified on 1-1 aggregate after the first leg ended goalless in Kumasi many thronged the streets in the country to celebrate the victory.
Now, one player who has won the hearts of many is France-based player, Alexander Djiku.
The stalwart defender was the pillar at the heart of Ghana's defense throughout the qualifiers.
