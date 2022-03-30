Jordan Ayew has flaunted his son to the world for the first time on social media all because of his birthday

The Crystal Palace striker's son's birthday happens to be Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and he can't keep calm

Jordan played a big role in the country's qualification to the World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, is a family man and he has proven that by releasing a photo of his cute son.

The Crystal Palace forward is a shy type as he has always been keeping his family away from the media.

Now, on the birthday of his son which happens to be on Wednesday, March 30, the youngest son of Abedi Pele, has released a photo of his son to celebrate him.

Jordan Ayew Celebrates Birthday Of look-alike Son in Photo

Source: Instagram

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Jordan was seen sitting in the stands of his football club alongside his little son.

The two looked exactly like each other as they posed for the camera - Jordan's son put up an adorable smile.

Jordan wrote:

Happy birthday son ❤️ Love you.

The football star's son's birthday came 24 hours after the Black Stars defeated Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Fans join Jordan to celebrate his son

Jordan's followers on Instagram have taken to the comment section to wish his son a big happy birthday.

bis_ty:

Happy birthday to incoming @jordanayew9

yussifhajiarukaya:

Wowwwwwwww

mr.ghanaboy_:

Happy birthday lil bro

iamjanetboakye:

Happy birthday fresh boy

bigpunabu:

God now’s worry the best fantastic player

Source: YEN.com.gh