Kwabena Yeboah: Legendary Sportswriter Is The Longest-Serving Host On Any Television Network In Ghana
- Most people are familiar with Kwabena Yeboah from his work as the host of GTV's Sports Highlights
- It turns out Kwabena Yeboah has been a host of the GTV Sports Highlights program for close to thirty years
- He is currently the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and is revered by both sports journalists and the public
The name Kwabena Yeboah is synonymous with football journalism in Ghana.
The ace sports writer and football commentator is one of the most celebrated and admired in Ghana's football fraternity.
He holds the record for the longest-serving host on any television network in Ghana. He has hosted Sports Highlights on GTV, Ghana's national public broadcast channel, for nearly 30 years.
He hosted his first show on February 26, 1994. This means that if he continued hosting the show till February 2024, Kwabena Yeboah would have chaired the show for thirty years.
The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, is known for his special commentary skills and the 'holowa' word which he uses when players score magnificent goals.
SWAG president Kwabena Yeboah loses mother
Kwabena Yeboah’s mother watched his son host the Monday sports show on GTV for several years before she passed.
He lost his mother, Madam Beatrice Yeboah on Monday, March 30, 2020, after a battle with an illness.
The ace journalist announced the news on a WhatsApp platform as he wrote:
"Brothers, sorry, I lost my mother a few hours ago. Tough times."
Kwabena Yeboah cries on TV
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Yeboah shed tears as he watched the highlights of how Ghana lost to Uruguay several years ago in South Africa.
The highlight was played just minutes before the Black Stars played Uruguay in the final match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The video of Kwabena Yeboah crying which was shared by @Ghkwaku, had many people watching and reacting emotionally.
