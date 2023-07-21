Most people are familiar with Kwabena Yeboah from his work as the host of GTV's Sports Highlights

It turns out Kwabena Yeboah has been a host of the GTV Sports Highlights program for close to thirty years

He is currently the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and is revered by both sports journalists and the public

The name Kwabena Yeboah is synonymous with football journalism in Ghana.

The ace sports writer and football commentator is one of the most celebrated and admired in Ghana's football fraternity.

He holds the record for the longest-serving host on any television network in Ghana. He has hosted Sports Highlights on GTV, Ghana's national public broadcast channel, for nearly 30 years.

A collage of Kwabena Yeboah as a young man and an older man Photo credit: @SaddickAdams Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

He hosted his first show on February 26, 1994. This means that if he continued hosting the show till February 2024, Kwabena Yeboah would have .

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, is known for his special commentary skills and the 'holowa' word which he uses when players score magnificent goals.

SWAG president Kwabena Yeboah loses mother

Kwabena Yeboah’s mother watched his son host the Monday sports show on GTV for several years before she passed.

He lost his mother, Madam Beatrice Yeboah on Monday, March 30, 2020, after a battle with an illness.

The ace journalist announced the news on a WhatsApp platform as he wrote:

"Brothers, sorry, I lost my mother a few hours ago. Tough times."

Kwabena Yeboah cries on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Yeboah shed tears as he watched the highlights of how Ghana lost to Uruguay several years ago in South Africa.

The highlight was played just minutes before the Black Stars played Uruguay in the final match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The video of Kwabena Yeboah crying which was shared by @Ghkwaku, had many people watching and reacting emotionally.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh