Ace Ghanaian sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah had an emotional moment before the 2022 Ghana and Uruguay match in Qatar

The media personality was watching the highlights of how Ghana lost to Uruguay more than a decade ago in South Africa

The sad footage, shared on Ghkwaku, raked in thousands of views with many reacting emotionally

Ace Ghanaian sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah had an emotional moment as he watched highlights of how Ghana lost to Uruguay 12 years ago in South Africa.

The media personality broke down in tears on live television before the Black Stars took on Uruguay in their final match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Black Stars loses match against Uruguay

The Black Stars lost by 2-0 to Uruguay in their third match in Group H on Friday, December 2.

Before Uruguay scored to clinch victory, Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew failed to score a penalty, missing the opportunity to take the lead in the game.

Black Stars winger Mohammed Kudus won the penalty for Ghana by the 19th minute, but referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside. After consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Siebert awarded a penalty to Ghana.

Captain Andre Ayew volunteered to take the kick for the Black Stars, but the Uruguay goalkeeper saved his penalty.

The video of Kwabena Yeboah in tears, shared on Ghkwaku, raked in views and had many reacting emotionally.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to the footage

Igboechiemmanuel commented:

So sad. The players did not rise to the occasion. Ghana needs to rebuild its team.

Spi_der_money posted:

Y bet chop anaa?

Jonathan_odartey said:

Broken heart go reach everyone mmmm.

