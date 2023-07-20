Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie amped up the New York crowd at his concert in the US with sleek dance moves

Sarkodie stormed the US for his JAMZ tour at the Town Hall in New York City on July 15, 2023

The successful show could not come to an end without some highlights

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie gave New Yorkers a taste of his iconic Azonto Fiesta, giving the crowd more than they paid for at the JAMZ tour in New York City's Town Hall.

Sarkodie's debut concert in New York has been declared successful by entertainment critics and concertgoers.

After serving the audience dope tunes from the JAMZ album, the rapper served smooth Azonto dance moves.

A collage of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie Image credit: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie released Azonto Fiesta in 2013, featuring Kesse and Appietus. The song is one of the rapper's biggest hits in his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Click to watch Sarkodie prove he is the King of Azonto.

Peeps react to Sarkodie's Azonto moves and bulging stomach

The performance was top-notch alongside Sarkodie's new look. The slight cute bulge in his mid-section could not be avoided. Many praised his wife as they credited it to good living and the benefits of marriage.

Agyapa Gold

Sarkodie is now pregnant potbelly.

Randy Kobby Agyemang

A sign of good wife and peace of mind, na pregnant man

Clyde Steven

The greatest rapper in Africa. Landlord, have fun.

Efya Kreamie commented:

Landlord for a reason

Doris Safo commented:

King sark my favorite

Kwame Ruzzel commented:

Andre Boaz Mensah Snr come and see your pregnant Rapper

Old video of Sarkodie telling Delay he has always wanted kids pops up after Yvonne Nelson's pregnancy saga

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the emergence of an old video of Delay interviewing Sarkodie.

In the footage, Sarkodie said he loves kids and has always wanted them.

His comments sparked a massive outcry as many referred to Yvonne Nelson's claim that the rapper forced her to terminate their pregnancy in 2010.

People called Sarkodie a liar for telling Delay in an old interview that he takes delight in playing with kids. They asked why he acquiesced to terminating Yvonne's pregnancy if he really wanted children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh