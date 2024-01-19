A video of Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore defending his earlier stance about Kudus has gone viral

In a video, he explained that the player was disgraced and the outcome of the match depicts what he was talking about

He also opened up on how a top official of the Ghana Football Association appealed to him to intercede on behalf of the team

Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, the controversial Ghanaian pastor who got tongues wagging after predicting prior to the Ghana vs Egypt game that Mohammed Kudus will perform abysmally in the match, has responded to persons calling him out.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young pastor who was reacting to some utterances he made about the game maintained his stance that Mohammed Kudus was disgraced.

Ghanaian pastor defends earlier stance on Kudus Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstar/X @Fire Oja/Facebook

Delving into details, Rev Kore said despite scoring a brace and being named man of the match, Kudus showed no signs of excitement after the game.

He even cited comments Kudus made in a post match interview to buttress his stance that the West Ham player failed in his quest to make a difference and have impact on the team.

He also claimed that the President of the Ghana Football Association Mr Kurt Okraku called to ask him to pray for the Black Stars.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Rev Kore explaining his earlier comments about Kudus had raked in over 60 likes and 30 comments

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the utterances of the pastor.

monic@123456789 reacted:

no prophet I'm sure that your own is to listen to God voice and deliver her people from evil plan not to come out and this Grace them

Franca stated:

U don’t need to involve ur self in football tins aaa

user1319395258209 stated:

Concert. Kudus was sad because he wanted Ghana to win. Is that your understanding of disgrace?

nanakwami90 commented:

u go explain explain taya commot for der massa

user1319395258209 added:

GFA president called him? The Ghana Football has no future

Kudus wins man of the match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

