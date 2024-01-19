A Snapchat conversation between Mohammed Kudus and his friend has gone viral

In the chat, Kudus was informed about a dream in which he was shown a red card in Ghana's last AFCON group game against Mozambique

Many people who reacted to the post shared varied opinions about the chat between Kudus and his friend

A conversation between Mohammed Kudus and his friend about the ongoing AFCON has caused a stir online.

Screenshot of the chat which is reported to have taken place on Snapchat on January 7, 2024 and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @gyaigyimii had the young man who was identified as DBJ asking Mohammed Kudus if he will perform his famous goal celebration by sitting on the advertisement board when he scores.

He quickly followed it up by revealing a dream he had where Kudus scored two goals against Egypt, but was red carded in the final group game against Mozambique.

He also gave a clue as to what might have led to Kudus getting sent off in that game.

"I dreamt you had 2 goals against Egypt and you had a red card in the last game, Why did you fight with captain", his message to Kudus read.

Kudus however seemed unfazed about the disclosure and laughed it off by simply replying "You craze oo".

The chat concluded with the young man wishing Kudus the best of luck at the AFCON.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 200,000 views and 80 comments.

Ghanaians react to the new disclosure

Social media users who reacted to the chat between the young man and Kudus shared varied opinions, with many urging the West Ham player to be careful in the final game.

@kwame_aej indicated:

so we wait for the red card? I'll stake mmom

@Emma__Kpodo wrote:

Kudos is aware he might receive a silly red card now so he will be very conscious and that's how we prevent prophecies..If you do yawa go bet say Kudos red ah you go make shi.

@Nhelycake replied:

So all Kudus gotta do is avoiding fighting with the captain the next game

@DSirlasi indcated:

So Kudus go get red card next game ? Someone tell the coach not to start him‼️

Kudus gets man of the match award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus was named as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Ham United football player scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game.

