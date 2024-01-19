A pastor who predicted doom for the Black Stars is not happy with the utterances of some Ghanaians

This comes after he said someone hurled invectives at his mother because he disclosed the visions God showed him about the Black Stars

Netizens who reacted to the post shared varied opinions about the pastor's comment regarding the Black Stars

The controversial Ghanaian pastor who predicted doom for the Ghana Black Stars in their second AFCON group game against Egypt has expressed unhappiness with the actions of some Ghanaians.

In a post on Facebook, Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore lamented that someone made disparaging remarks about his mother simply because he went public on the visions God showed him concerning the Black Stars' performance at the tournament.

He said that he had no issues with people insulting him in the performance of his work as a man of God, but what he will not accept is disrespecting his parents.

"Pls note YOU CAN INSULT ME BUT DON'T INVOLVE MY PARENTS," a part of his part read

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 1000 likes and 200 comments

Ghanaians react to post

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post shared varied opinions about the comments made by the pastor concerning the Black Stars.

Nhyiraba Quabena stated:

You talk too much

David Agodzi reacted:

Daddy even if your entire family is involved don't worry, no matter how you are people will talk about you as far as you are a public figure. Secondly you are working for the kingdom of God not human being, God will speak for you.

Philip Nana Boakye wrote:

It is well

Debrah Richard commented:

Papa just forgive those idiot's who know nothing about ministry. You doing such a wonderful job. I love you so much and will like to meet you one day.

Maame Ama Quayson react:

You talk too much man of God

Asamoah Gyan praises Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has praised Mohammed Kudus for his brilliant performance in the 2-2 draw against Egypt.

Gyan, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his admiration for Kudus.

Ghana could not defeat Egypt, and the 2-2 result left them at the bottom of Group B with just one point from two games.

