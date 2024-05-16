The video of Afronita on why she kept on throwing the spotlight on Abigail Dromo during their performance at Britain Got Talent has gone viral

She said her aim was not to crave attention on the show but rather to project Abigail to the world

Many people who commented on the video have showered praises on Afronita for the support shown to Abigail

Famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita has opened up about why she promotes her dance partner, Abigail Dromo, at every opportunity.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @adom_tv, Afronita, who was speaking on the sidelines of her visit to the Tourism Minister-designate, was asked why she threw more spotlight on her dance partner during their recent performance on the Britain Got Talent show.

Wearing a bright smile, the University of Ghana student responded, saying her aim was to project Abigail so that people would know her.

Afronita opens up on why she supports Abigail Photo credit: @Afronita and Champion Rolie/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Afronita added that the rise of Abigail Dromo will ultimately benefit her.

"It has always been my aim to help Abigail and put her out there. So me talking about myself is not the first thing that comes into my mind, it is always about the little girl. People getting to know her is a plus for me because I have played a role in her life", she said

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise Afronita

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section showered praises on Afronita for being thoughtful.

yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

She is selfless

SwiSsidal commented:

Dani heard her story and talent and jumped on it. That’s a smart girl whose life Vission is clear

Linda reacted:

She didn't even know her story from the beginning..she's a gem

Nana Abena Adepa replied:

She's so humble

Bishop Gh commented:

The love is deep God is in control

veronicay3 added:

Humble soul

Afronita flaunts flat tummy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita has turned heads on social media with stunning photos on Instagram.

The talented dancer looked gorgeous in a short-sleeve crop top that showed off her flat tummy. She paired it with black cargo pants.

Afronita rocked a long, curly African braid hairstyle while flaunting her bare, smooth face without makeup.

Source: YEN.com.gh