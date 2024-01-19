Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus won the Man of the Match award in the Black Stars game against Egypt

He makes history as the second Ghanaian player to receive the title in the ongoing 2023 AFCON

Fans have lavished the footballer with compliments for scoring a brace in the highly intense match

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Mohammed Kudus named Man of the Match in Black Stars game against Egypt. Photo credit: @CAF_Online.

Source: Twitter

Kudus received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game, becoming the second Ghanaian player to win the title, following Alexander Djiku in the first Black Stars game against Cape Verde.

Fans hail Mohammed Kudus

Netizens, especially fans of Mohammed Kudus, took to the comments section of a post by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to shower compliments on the footballer.

@OluGbemi21 indicated:

Kudos is the only black star; the rest of them are black.

@Edeoghenekevwe commented:

Actually, this one is well-deserved.

@NnamdiNwor56193 posted:

Well deserved.

@De_Technocrat commented:

Kudus is the man.

@NnamdiNwor56193 reacted:

This guy is super good.

@WOlakunle wrote:

Take a bow, Mohammed Kudus! I was expecting so much from you, and you never disappointed. I wish others raised their game like you did.

@Leila_1B said:

Congratulations to him Ghana played very well and deserved to win tonight! However, they must stop those blind back passes, which cost them unnecessary two goals

Mohammed Kudus trains ahead of match against Egypt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus missed out on Ghana's first game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire on January 14, 2024.

The talented football star returned to training on Tuesday, January 16, to prepare for their much-anticipated game against Egypt. Mohammed Kudus was spotted with other colleagues during the training session, affirming an early remark that he had prioritised playing with the Black Stars in Côte d'Ivoire.

He opened up to the Black Stars media when Ghana prepared to play Cape Verde at the AFCON in Abidjan. His side, however, received a 2-1 defeat.

Source: YEN.com.gh