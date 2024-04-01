A video of a lady's advice to the Ghana Tourism Authority regarding Mohammed Kudus has gone viral

The lady urged the Ghana Tourism Authority(GTA) to get Kudus a stool so he could perform his signature move any time he scores

Many people who reacted to the video have agreed with the lady on the advice she gave the GTA

A young lady has triggered reactions online after she opened up about ways Ghana can leverage Mohammed Kudus's goal celebration to market the country.

In a TikTok video sighted by b on TikTok, the young lady said the time has come for the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to give the West Ham United player a nice stool for his goal celebrations.

She opined that such a move would positively market Ghana to many people globally.

Her admonition comes on the backdrop of an incident in which a ball boy refused to offer Kudus his seat to perform his signature move after scoring against Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

At the time of writing the report, the video by the young lady regarding Kudus had raked in over 2000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the proposal made by the young lady

Many people who thronged the video's comments section shared varied opinions about the lady's suggestion regarding Kudus' celebration, with some agreeing with her.

Jacob Wassah reacted:

this is a brilliant idea

Afia Suzzy commented:

Imagine sending that stool 10 times to the stadium and the goal is not coming

Ricuz_gh commented:

she just made a huge sense but my hypocrite people will not understand

dazzle remarked:

If a particular stool is made for him, someone will soon attribute witchcraft.

Nyansa added:

Woman you get sense pass sense

sir Bright added:

How did you come up with such an idea ? So Westham will be traveling with the stool to all match venues sake of Kudus ? I’m sure it’s possible

Kudus tries to speak like a British

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of West United player Mohammed Kudus attempting to speak like a British player is trending.

In the video, the 23-year-old, who signed for West Ham in August 2023, just looked at the camera briefly, after which he remarked:

The adorable video proves that Kudus is settling in well at the East London club.

