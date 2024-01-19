Sonnie Badu has reviewed the Black Stars' performance in their second group game against Egypt at the ongoing AFCON

The gospel singer reiterated that the Black Stars could've won the match if not for some inexperienced players

In his review, he also tagged Mohammed Kudus as the best candidate to fill the legendary Abedi Pele's shoes

On January 19, 2024, the against Egypt at the Stade Houphouët-Boigny in Cote d'Ivoire.

The game which ended with a 2:2 scoreline further ran down the hopes of the Black Stars to go past the group stages and turn their AFCON fortune around.

In reaction to the game, UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu criticised the performance of all the players except for a few good nuts like West Ham's Mohammed Kudus.

Sonnie Badu hails Mohammed Kudus after Egypt clash

Mohammed Kudus who missed the Black Stars' opening AFCON game due to a hamstring injury made a grand return for the team's second fixture against Egypt.

The young Ghanaian midfielder scored both of the Black Stars' goals against Egypt and was heralded after the game as the Man of the Match.

Despite the team's performance, many football fans have been singing Mohammed Kudus' praises considering it was his first ever AFCON game.

According to Sonnie Badu, Kudus has the potential to fill in the shoes of Abedi Pele who holds the record for most appearances at the African Cup of Nations.

Netizens react to Sonnie Badu's Black Stars review

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Sonnie Badu's review of the Black Stars

nana_aphriyie25 said:

Kudus is his own man, let's stop putting people in other people's shadow. Abedi is done, Kudus is here, period

hansel_harrison remarked:

Kudus will be greater than Abedi Pele Sir

iam_conash noted:

I second you that was my thought the coach is a problem

nhanha_yaw_aiden added:

Abeg Kudus is not the only player who plays the entire team for Ghana please how do you want other to feel when you guys always keep on chanting his name like we never had such a player like him before

West Ham fans hail Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus' fans from the EPL top flight, West Ham had taken to social media to amplify the players' significant start to this AFCON career.

The player who joined the team barely a year ago has already scored six goals this season and has been a contestant for several individual awards.

