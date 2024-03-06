Ghana's table tennis team faced early elimination from the singles event at the 13th African Games

The team's captain, Bernard Sam, said this was due to inadequate preparation compared to their opponents, who participated in numerous international tournaments

He, however, expressed confidence in securing medals in the doubles and mixed doubles events, where Ghana traditionally excels

Ghana's table tennis team faced early elimination from the singles event at the ongoing 13th African Games, with team captain Bernard Sam attributing the poor start to inadequate preparations compared to their opponents.

Bernard Sam noted that competitors benefitted from participating in numerous international tournaments, enhancing their technical and physical abilities, which surpassed Ghana's.

Bernard also highlighted the disparity in preparation between Ghana and other competing nations, such as Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt, who had participated in various competitions throughout the year, including the World Championship in South Korea.

Bernard Sam said he was hopeful they would excel in the doubles and mixed doubles. Photo credit: @Accra2023AG

Source: Facebook

This exposure to high-level opponents contributed to their sharper skills and reflexes, causing the defeat of the Black Loopers in the tournament.

Ghana eyes glory in doubles and mixed win

Despite the setback, Bernard expressed confidence in the team's potential to secure medals in the doubles and mixed doubles events, areas where they excel.

Bernard also emphasised that Ghana's strength lies in doubles play, acknowledging their historical pattern of struggling in singles but excelling in doubles and mixed doubles events.

He remained optimistic about the team's prospects, citing their past performance in the African Games as evidence of their capability to rebound.

Looking ahead, the table tennis competition's doubles and mixed doubles events are scheduled to commence on March 6 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Bernard and the Ghanaian team are focused on capitalising on their strengths in these events to secure medals and salvage their campaign in the games.

Ghanaian Table Tennis Star Defeats 9-Year-Old Kenyan Opponent, Advances To Next Round

Meanwhile, Ghanaian table tennis player Cynthia Kwabi demonstrated her skill and sportsmanship by defeating her opponent, nine-year-old Kenyan Sifa Favour, with a score of 3-0, advancing to the next round.

Following the match, Cynthia graciously posed for pictures with Sifa, exemplifying camaraderie and respect in sports.

Source: YEN.com.gh