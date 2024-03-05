The 13th African Games has commenced in Accra, with Ghana picking up wins in table tennis women's singles

Cynthia Kwabi from Ghana proved her dominance as she defeated her nine-year-old opponent from Kenya

Many people have, however, commended the nine-year-old for opting to participate in the games in the first place

The 13th All African Games kicked off in Accra, with Ghana recording some wins in the table tennis women's singles competition.

Cynthia Kwabi made a strong statement after she defeated her nine-year-old Kenyan opponent, Sifa Favour, by 3-0 to advance to the next round of the competition.

Ghanaian table tennis star defeats Kenyan opponent Photo credit: @mygtvsports/X

Source: Twitter

After the game, Cynthia displayed a high level of sportsmanship as she posed for pictures with her young opponent.

Another victory for Ghana

Another Ghanaian, Eva Adom-Amankwaa, also picked up a victory in the table tennis women's singles as she defeated Angola's Isabel Albino by 3:2.

At the time of writing the report, the post of Cynthia Kwabi's victory had raked in over 26,000 views and 30 comments.

Netizens praise the nine-year-old

Social media users praised the nine-year-old Kenyan for her performance despite losing the game.

@DeCalebAsh commented:

They should give this 9 year old girl a medal. Cos this is already and achievement. Proud of her . Well done little angel.

@Big_pharoah reacted:

How is there no age limit? This is funny and sad at the same time

@FuadM63496 wrote:

A medal for the nine years oo

@Julius12363229 commented:

Kenya never brought her here to win but just for the exposure. Watch out for her in subsequent tourneys.

@Nhanayaw_ASK indicated:

Abi this one de33 someone and the daughter ooo

@JackiMajestical reacted:

This little girl will comeback in 5 years time and devour the world.,.

