Dr Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu, former Managing Director of Primetime, is said to have introduced the programme.

The National Science and Maths (NSMQ) has been running for over three decades since its inception in 1993 by the former Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Dr Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu.

According to the NSMQ, the idea came to him while playing tennis on the University of Ghana, Legon tennis court with his playmates, the late Professors Marian Ewurama Addy and Ebenezer Kweku Awotwe.

Birthing the NSMQ idea

Dr Mensa-Bonsu was fascinated by how birds could stand on a live electric wire without getting killed by electric shock, but humans could not do the same, which inspired the idea for a quiz programme on science and maths.

Since it began in 1993, the National Science and Maths Quiz has seen over 20 exciting editions.

When the quiz began, only 32 schools across the country were separated into Northern and Southern sectors, with 16 schools each. Winners from both areas were then invited to Accra for the national championship. This format was updated after about six years.

Since then, schools from all around Ghana have converged in Accra to contest for the coveted championship.

Changes in NSMQ

In 2000, the number of schools climbed to 40, and by 2013, the number of participating schools had risen to 81, even though only 66 attended the tournament.

Later, the participation format was changed to three schools competing in each contest rather than two, as had been the case since the programme's beginning.

The NSMQ has since 2014 involved 135 schools from all parts of Ghana to give the programme a truly national character.

