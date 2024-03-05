Joseph Paintsil has been named in the MLS Team Of The Week alongside Suarez and Lionel Messi after his spectacular performance

The Ghanaian international recorded two goal contributions after scoring and delivering an assist in LA Galaxy's 3-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes

Paintsil joined the club in February from KRC Genk and is already making his name known in the league with his dominant performance

Ghanaian football star Joseph Paintsil is already making a name for himself in the Major League Soccer (MLS) with his recent inclusion in the MLS Team Of The Week, a prestigious recognition that places him alongside football greats like Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

This accolade comes after Paintsil’s remarkable performance in LA Galaxy’s 3-1 triumph over San Jose Earthquakes, where he showed his exceptional skills by scoring a goal and providing an assist.

Paintsil’s journey to the MLS Team Of The Week began with his transfer from KRC Genk to LA Galaxy in February. Since joining the California-based club, he has quickly adapted to the pace and style of the MLS, demonstrating his ability to make a significant impact on the field.

His performance against San Jose Earthquakes was particularly noteworthy as it not only contributed to his team’s victory but also highlighted his potential as a key player in the league.

The match against San Jose Earthquakes saw Paintsil take control of the game early on. He opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a well-placed shot and found the back of the net, securing the lead for his new team.

Not content with just a goal, Paintsil continued to press forward, setting up Dejan Joveljic for the second goal of the match.

Paintsil’s contributions were instrumental in LA Galaxy’s victory, and his performance did not go unnoticed. Hence, he was included in the MLS Team Of The Week.

