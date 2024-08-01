Marcus Rashford and Antony were both forced off injured during Manchester United's pre-season friendly with Real Betis

Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States has brought more injury concerns, with Marcus Rashford and Antony both leaving the field during the 3-2 win over Real Betis.

Goals from Rashford, Amad Diallo, and Casemiro were enough as Erik ten Hag's side secured the victory in San Diego early Thursday morning.

However, Rashford suffered an apparent ankle injury around the hour mark when Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira stepped on his right foot.

The Englishman stayed down for several minutes before being substituted and was seen leaving Snapdragon Stadium with a slight limp, per ESPN.

The injury issues continued as Antony, who came on at half-time as part of Ten Hag's numerous changes, was forced off after just 23 minutes.

The Brazilian tore off his wrist tape in frustration and headed straight down the tunnel with United's physio for treatment.

These latest injuries come on the heels of news that £52 million signing Leny Yoro could be out for up to three months, per Sports Mole.

Rasmus Hojlund is also sidelined for six weeks following injuries sustained in last weekend's pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

Manchester United will end their U.S. tour with a match against Liverpool on Saturday before returning to England to prepare for the Community Shield clash with Manchester City on August 10.

Rashford drops hint about future

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Rashford has dropped a massive hint about his future at Old Trafford by sharing his aspirations to win the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles.

The English striker struggled to replicate his impressive form from the 2022-23 season, where he scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old contributed 13 goals (eight goals and five assists) in 43 appearances across all competitions last season.

