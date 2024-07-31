Marcus Rashford has dropped a major hint about his Manchester United future amid transfer links to PSG

The 26-year-old allayed fears of a possible exit this summer by highlighting his ambitions of winning trophies

He is expected to play a big role in Erik ten Hag's squad as they aim to restore the club's past glories this term

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has dropped a massive hint about his future at Old Trafford by sharing his aspirations to win the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles.

The English striker struggled to replicate his impressive form from the 2022-23 season, where he scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old contributed 13 goals (eight goals and five assists) in 43 appearances across all competitions last season.

Despite a challenging campaign and rumours linking him to Paris Saint-Germain, Rashford appears committed to staying at Old Trafford and turning his fortunes around.

Rashford drops hint about United future, makes UCL and EPL confession

Rashford hinted at his future with Manchester United by sharing his ambitions for the club ahead of the new season.

Marcus told United's website: “I think as you get older, your dreams change as well. So, you know, in the beginning, it was just about playing for Man United.

"And when you get there, it's about winning. So I still have dreams of winning the big trophies, the Premier League and Champions League, with Man United.

"So, you know, hopefully, we can get that done,” he concluded.

What's next for Marcus Rashford?

Rashford has participated in two of Manchester United's three pre-season matches and is expected to play against Real Betis on Thursday, August 1, in San Diego.

Erik ten Hag might also give him some minutes in the club's final pre-season game against Liverpool.

