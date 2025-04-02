Ohemaa Tutuwaah, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathiser has warned Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah not to comment on issues concerning the party

She claimed in a now-viral video that, Rev Owusu Bempah betrayed the party and did not deserve to comment on matters affecting it

Netizens who saw the video of the woman warning Rev Owusu Bempah expressed mixed reactions in the comments session

A Ghanaian woman, Ohemaa Tutuwaah, has cautioned popular preacher, Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah against meddling in the affairs of the New Patriotic Party.

Venting her spleen in a TikTok video, the aggrieved NPP sympathiser accused the renowned preacher of betraying the political party.

As a result, she said Rev Owusu Bempah has lost his credibility to comment on matters relating to the New Patriotic Party.

"Rev Owusu Bempah, stop speaking about the New Patriotic Party. You are not a member of the party. You claim the NPP will stay in opposition for a very long time. So why then do you come back to prophesy about the NPP?

"Owusu Bempah, we beg you, NPP does not belong to you. NPP will no longer accept you. It's that we need a lot of people to run a political party but we will not take you back because, during our tough times, you betrayed the party," she said.

Rev Owusu Bempah ditches NPP

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah previously prophesied for the NPP. He was said to be an NPP sympathiser and he predicted victory for the party in various elections.

However, he refused to support the party during the 2024 elections and prophesied in favour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), leaving many NPP sympathisers heartbroken.

Many months after the election, a video of Rev Owusu Bempah, prophesying about the NPP's next victory has resurfaced, drawing mixed reactions.

Ohemaa Tutuwaah is unhappy about the claims and has issued a stern warning to the preacher to refrain from commenting on NPP-related matters.

Netizens react to Ohemaa's comment

Netizens who saw the video of Ohemaa venting her spleen over Rev Owusu Bempah's remarks expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@SANDRA ENYONAM wrote:

"Opposition for 30 years is loading."

@Abdulai Iliasu wrote:

"Opposition isn't feeding anyone here just go and hustle hard for future."

@Miranda Akpene wrote:

"Opposition is really pain paaa."

@Natureworks4123 wrote:

"You think you've said something sensible."

@god'slove@gmail.com wrote:

"God bless you please tell him for us."

@ITz HEADMASTAR wrote:

"Please I want to vote against Npp again ooooo toooom."

Owusu Bempah speaks on Ghana's presidency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah said nobody can ascend to the presidency of Ghana without his involvement.

He was referring to his recent prophecy that John Mahama would ascend to the presidency after the 2024 general elections.

Owusu Bempah said God has given him the mandate to anoint Ghana's presidents and he will continue to do so humbly.

