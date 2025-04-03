Ja Rule recently opened up about the opportunity of working with Ghanaian artistes after his trip to the country

The Grammy-nominated rapper shed light on a previous collaboration with a Ghanaian musician about 15 years ago that never came out

His statement has got many fans obsessing over who Ja Rule's collaborator might be and what happened to the record

Grammy-nominated rapper, Ja Rule who recently visited Ghana to commission a six-unit classroom block at the Nuaso Anglican Basic School in the Eastern Region has spoken about potential collaborations with Ghanaian artistes.

Ja Rule says he collaborated with a Ghanaian artiste over a decade ago.

Source: Facebook

The rapper whose debut album dropped in 1999 had several hits in the early 2000s making him an icon to many fans and rappers worldwide.

In a recent interview, Ja Rule talked about potential collaborations referencing his previous moments in Ghana when he recorded a song with a Ghanaian artiste but he said he couldn't remember who it was.

The Hollywood star's interview has got many fans obsessing over Ja Rule's record and what could have hampered its release.

Who did Ja Rule work with?

Several reports suggest that Ja Rule's collaboration was with Tinny, born Nii Addo Quaynor, one of the few rappers from the golden age of hip-life in the early 2000s.

Tinny cut his teeth with legendary producer Hammer. He burst onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2003 with the hit song “Makola Kwakwe.”

His unique blend of Ga and Twi, along with his compelling stage presence, quickly made him a sensation, dominating radio and TV and gracing numerous events.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tinny was spotted in the studio with Ja Rule enthusiastically talking about their collaboration.

The song which had Morris Babyface on the hook, was reportedly expected to be featured on Ja Rule's album, but nothing was heard about it after its recording.

Renowned Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah also noted that Tinny was set to fly to Miami for a video shoot with Ja Rule.

Ja Rule poses with Tinny in the studio with several artistes including Shatta Wale.

Source: Facebook

What happened to Tinny and Ja Rule's record?

Many reasons have popped up so far as to why one of the most-anticipated songs in the early 2000s never came out.

Tinny was then signed to Mad Haus, an ambitious record label owned by the late Aik Abani, a rich oil industry tycoon.

According to Ghanaian rapper Kojo Cue, the controversial Aik Abani faced some legal issues which affected the rollout of Ja Rule's collaboration with Tinny.

Aik Abani's label was home to some of Ghana's top stars including Hammer, and the late Kwame Owusu Ansah.

Before his untimely demise in 2022, the record label owner had been implicated in several controversies including his affairs with Tiffany and Moesha Boduong while allegedly having HIV. The label owner vehemently debunked the rumours.

Black Sherif parties with Ja Rule

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ja Rule had been spotted at the Ace Night Club in Accra partying after his first visit to Accra to begin planning for the school in Nuaso.

The party brought together scores of Ghanaian personalities, including Smallgod and Black Sherif, who performed his collaboration with OdumoduBlvk, Wotowoto seasoning.

