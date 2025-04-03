Ghanaian musician King Paluta has raised suspicions of there being foul play in the 26th TGMA Artist of the Year category

In his posts on X, he called out social media influencers for taking money from musicians to promote them thereby increasing their chances in the race

Many people lashed out at him in the comment section, while rallying behind musician King Promise

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has joined the ongoing discussions on the race for the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artist of the Year as Ghanaians rally behind Ghanaian singer King Promise.

Ghanaians rally behind King Promise in the TGMA Artist of the Year race, as King Paluta suspects could play.

Source: Instagram

King Promise speaks about AOTY category

On King Paluta's X account, the singer complained about a social media influencer who used to be a staunch fan of his who had now turned his back on him.

Without disclosing the name of the social media influencer in his message on X, the Aseda crooner lamented about the person rallying behind him the previous week and mentioning his name as a strong contender in the Artist of the Year race.

In his message dated April 2, 2025, King Paluta noted that as of April 1, 2025, the person came out saying that he did not deserve the coveted award anymore.

"I’ve seen one guy who was supporting me heavily. Even last week. Everytime Paluta for AOTY. Yesterday, make I go see aa, he say I no dey deserve the award again 😂."

The Apicki hitmaker questioned whether every X influencer was already on a payroll and noted that there needs to be an awakening in the Ghana Music Industry.

"Every twitter influencer on the Payroll already?? Lol. Ghana Music, wake up! (in Wendy Shay’s voice)"

In another post on X, King Plauta noted that he was not angry at influencers who were taking money from other musicians to promote their brand to talk down on his craft.

He explained that if he were in their shoes, he would also take the money if he was ever offered one. However, he emphasised the fact that these influencers should stick to their job and not talk down on his hard work.

"Bro, I’m not mad at you at all. Even me, if they bring me the money, ago take. Do your job bro," he wrote on X.

Reactions to King Paluta's words

Many people in the comment section opined that singer King Promise was deserving of the TGMA Artist of the Year award. Buttressing their decision, they spoke about King Promise's tour, dubbed True To Self and how he had sold out venues and promoted his album.

Others also lashed out at King Paluta and asked him what reward he gave the influencer for his unwavering loyalty to his brand.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the claims by King Plauta regarding the TGMA Artist of the Year category:

@styles_jp8 said:

"The guy that was supporting you nu what you do give am? Way3 wonsa akyi baweee s3 crocodile skin."

@KojoWud__ said:

what did you do for the guy that was heavily supporting you?????"

selaxii said:

"King Promise went global this past year...he deserves it."

successfulfardy said:

"The artist of the year is for king promise he has an album which is going viral he is on internal tours had his annual promise land concert what again who worked more than him and has 3 major hits from the album."

c.a_5126 said:

"You don’t deserve artiste of the year and that’s fact ..king Promise has raised the bar higher."

ayam_bornbless said:

"Ghana Music industry go humble you…But honestly AOTY is for KP 🔥❤️."

Photos of King Promise and King Paluta

King Paluta at the 2024 TGMA.

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi Backs King Promise in AOTY race

YEN.com.gh reported that the competition for Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards is heating up.

Nigerian musician and business mogul Mr Eazi openly endorsed Ghanaian singer King Promise as a top contender for the prestigious title, sparking discussions among music lovers.

His support has fueled debates on which artistes stood the best chance of winning the award this year.

Fans took to social media to share their opinions, with some backing Mr Eazi’s choice and others rooting for their own favourites.

