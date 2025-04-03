Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya helped raise funds for the Buz Stop Boys, a voluntary men's sanitation group

In a video posted by the Buz Stop Boys, they noted that the YouTuber helped them raise GH¢20k through street donations at Okponglo and online through a live video

Many people hailed him, while others spoke about the kind gesture and the hard work of the Buz Stop Boys

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya won the hearts of many Ghanaians when he stormed the streets of Okponglo to raise funds for the Buz Stop Boys, a voluntary men's sanitation group.

Wode Maya helps Buz Stop Boys raise funds. Image Credit: @buzstopboys and @mrghanababy

Source: Instagram

Wode Maya raises funds for Buz Stop Boys

On March 28, 2025, the Buz Stop Boys visited the Okponglo bus stop to access the cluttered gutters that have been contributing to the recurring floods in the area.

In light of this, Wode Maya and the group joined forces and, with their tools, decluttered the gutters by removing the weeds and the heaps of sand that had filled them.

Ayawaso West Wuogom Member of Parliament John Dumelo joined the sanitation group in the cleanup exercise and donated GH¢10,000 to the team.

One of the videos from the activities from that day, which Buz Stop Boys shared on their Instagram page, showed Wode Maya collecting donations with the safety helmet.

Wode Maya also helped them raise funds through a Live session. He approached pedestrians, drivers in traffic, and passengers in public transport buses known in Ghana as trotro.

The former transport officer for Pentecost Students and Associates, University of Ghana, donated an undisclosed amount of money sealed in a white envelope and handed it to the Ghanaian YouTuber.

The former PENSA transport officer showered unending praises on the Buz Stop Boys and encouraged them to continue their mission.

Reactions to Wode Maya raising funds

Many Ghanaians showered praises on Wode Maya for volunterarily helping the Buz Stop Boys raise funds on the streets of Okponglo.

Others hailed the YouTuber as the real definition of a social media influencer, while others endorsed him as the future President of the country.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Wode Maya raising funds for the Buz Stop Boys:

danielkobby said:

"This is whom we call influencer 👏👏."

samatime12 said:

"This is the true definition of support! This is beautiful 🥹🇬🇭🫶🏼."

m_dark.o said:

"Wode Maya is a different guy ...Kudos to you all."

yarooloca said:

"The realest influencer of all so called influencers."

kingkofiyesu said:

"For the car inside Rasta man pay first but we be the once you dey push go bush God dey watch heart not hair."

fausjourney_across_the_bridge said:

"Great work for spreading awareness! Why wait for someone else to do it when we are the solution?"2

Wode Maya hawks street food in Grenada

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya was spotted selling Grenada’s local dish, Oil Down, during his tour of the Caribbean nation.

In a viral video, he carried a full pot of the popular meal, going from table to table to serve customers dining under a tent.

His gesture amused many, with social media users reacting to his unexpected role as a street food vendor.

The video quickly gained traction, with fans praising his willingness to embrace local culture and engage with the community in a fun and relatable way.

