A section of Chelsea and Manchester City fans might not have the opportunity to support their teams at the Club World Cup

Non-compliance with the directive set for these fans may lead to unlimited fines or a prison sentence of up to six months

The expanded edition of the Club World Cup will take place in the United States from June 4 to July 13, 2025

Supporters of Chelsea and Manchester City planning to follow their teams to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States could see their hopes dashed due to strict travel regulations.

Up to 150 fans from the two Premier League sides must surrender their passports for over a month or face severe penalties in North America.

Some Chelsea and Manchester City fans will be stopped from going to the US for the Club World Cup this summer. Photos by Carl Recine, Andrew Harnik and Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC.

Why Chelsea, Man City fans face US entry bans

According to Metro, the new measures are aimed at preventing individuals with a history of football-related violence from causing disturbances at the tournament, which runs from June 4 to July 13, 2025.

Fans affected by the ruling have existing Football Behaviour Orders (FBOs) barring them from attending regulated matches due to previous misconduct.

Possible sanctions

Failure to comply with the directive could result in unlimited fines, up to six months in prison, and an extension of the banning order, per Sky Sports.

This approach is not unprecedented, as similar restrictions were enforced during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

The UK Home Office reported that 99% of individuals with FBOs adhered to the restrictions ahead of Euro 2024, handing over their passports without resistance.

Chelsea, Man City to feature in 2025 Club World Cup

On the pitch, Chelsea and Manchester City will be the sole representatives from the English top flight at the expanded Club World Cup in the U.S.

Both clubs earned their spots by winning the UEFA Champions League in recent seasons.

City secured their first-ever UCL title in 2023, overcoming Inter Milan 1-0, with Rodri's second-half strike sealing victory in a historic treble-winning campaign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, claimed Europe’s elite trophy in 2021, edging past Man City in the final, courtesy of Kai Havertz’s decisive goal.

Despite their pedigree on the continental stage, both teams have endured a turbulent 2024/25 season and will aim to rediscover their best form before the tournament.

2025 Club World Cup: Which groups are Chelsea and Man City in?

The draw for the 32-team Club World Cup has placed Manchester City in Group G alongside Juventus (two-time European champions), Emirati club Al Ain and Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Athletic Club.

Chelsea and Manchester City are among 32 clubs to feature in the first edition of the expanded Club World Cup. Photo by Anna Moneymaker.

Chelsea, meanwhile, find themselves in Group D, where they will clash with Brazilian heavyweights Flamengo, Club León from Mexico and four-time CAF Champions League victors Espérance Sportive de Tunis.

As the countdown to the first-ever expanded Club World Cup begins, both clubs will aim to navigate domestic struggles and arrive in the U.S. ready to challenge for global supremacy.

