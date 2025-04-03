Nigerian actresses Regina Daniels and Annie Macaulay shared a lovely moment when they stepped out to a club to party together

In the video, the two ladies looked beautiful in their denim-themed outfits, heavy makeup and neatly styled hairdos

Many people compared their marriages while others talked about how excited they were to see the two ladies partying hard

Celebrated Nigerian actresses Regina Daniels and Annie Macaulay were spotted partying together at a club in Nigeria, and the video has warmed the hearts of many.

Regina Daniels and Annie Macaulay club together

Regina Daniels' Instagram stories, she shared an exciting moment of her partying hard inside a club in Nigeria with Annie Macaulay, the ex-wife of Nigerian musician 2Baba.

The video shows Annie having a great time with a friend and partying hard after her first public appearance on social media on March 31, 2025, and following her ex-husband's announcement of their divorce in January 2025.

In the video, Annie was seated on the back of the long couch in their section while Regina stood in front of her as they both displayed fire dance moves.

Amidst the playing of loud and enjoyable music, the two Nigerian actresses hugged tightly and with excitement, communicating with each other.

Details of Annie and Regina's looks

Annie looked radiant in her sleeveless corset top made of denim, which she paired with denim trousers. She looked beautiful in her bone-straight frontal lace wig and heavy makeup.

Regina, the wife of Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko, looked dazzling in her single-strapped red corset top that flaunted her cleavage. She paired the corset top with a pair of denim trousers.

Reactions to Regina and Annie clubbing

In the comment section of the viral video screen recorded by the famous Nigerian blog, Yaba Left Online, and shared on their Instagram page, many people compared the marriages of Regina and Annie.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the viral video:

kadi_existxx said:

"I know Regina isn’t a Saint but she’s a "GIRLs girlllll" fr🥺💋💕."

big_sosho2 said:

"Regina really knows how to support her fellow women 👏👏👏."

the_main_man001 said:

"One married for love, the other married for money. Guess who went for rehabilitation? This marriage thing no get manual o."

sarahinneh said:

"Marry for money it’ll give you peace of mind."

diebere_techxfinancefriend said:

"One thing I noticed about this Regina is that she come through for women. Nice!👍."

brownskin.laura said:

"Omo na to marry for money o 😂😂 Annie choose love, love almost kpai her. Regina choose money, happiness wan finish her 😂😂😂😂."

Annie drops Idibia name, Shares gratitude message

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian reality TV star, Annie Macaulay, broke her silence following her divorce from Nigerian musician 2Baba.

In an emotional message on Instagram, the actress expressed gratitude to her family and supporters for standing by her during this difficult time.

Her return to social media was met with an outpouring of love, as many flooded the comments section with encouraging words and excitement.

By dropping the Idibia name, Annie appeared to be embracing a new chapter in her life, marking a fresh start after 13 years of marriage.

