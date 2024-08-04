Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati will return to the track for the semi-final of the 100m race

The 100m runner qualified for the semis after a blistering run in heat one on Saturday in Paris

Abdul Rasheed Saminu, will be the second Ghanaian to also contest in the semis on Sunday

Benjamin Azamati has disclosed his intentions of reaching the final of the Olympic Games in Paris after qualifying for the semi-final.

The Ghanaian sprinter will return to the track on Sunday for the semi-final with a chance of making it to the last eight of the multi-sport event.

The US-based runner recorded his season best with a finish of 10.08s to finish second in heat 1, just behind the fastest man in 2024, Kishane Thompson, who clocked 10.00s.

Benjamin Azamati running in the 100m heat for Ghana at the Olympic Games. Photo: Christian Petersen/ Anne-Christine Poujoulat.

Source: Getty Images

Azamati remains one of Ghana's hopes for a medal in Paris after missing out in swimming and high jump.

“Anytime I put on the jersey, I am happy to do my best, so that was all that mattered this morning. Coming here and having that at the back of my mind and making the whole nation proud,” Azamati told Joy Sports, as quoted by Pulse.

“My first outing at the Olympics, I got out in the heats, so I made it a point to come out here and go into the semifinals. It’s all about thinking about the runs.”

Azamati to contest in semi-final 1

Azamati's final dream will face a tough test after he was drawn in semi-final one with some of the best in the world.

The former University of Ghana student will face Noah Lyles of America, Jamaica's Oblique Seville, Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme and Nigeria's Favour Ashe, as reported by My Joy Online.

He is expected to hit a time of under ten seconds to achieve his goal of making it to a historic final.

Meanwhile, compatriot Abdul Rasheed Saminu will also race in heat 3 of the semi-final.

Saminu and Azamati reach semis

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sprinters Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu have both advanced to the men’s 100m semifinals at the Paris Olympics.

Azamati, the national record holder, finished second in Heat 1 with a time of 10.08 seconds, trailing Jamaican Kishane Thompson.

Thompson, the world’s fastest man this year with a time of 9.77 seconds, easily sailed through the race, finishing right at the 10-second mark.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh