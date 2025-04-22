Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to celebrate her father, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, on his 85th birthday

She shared an old picture of herself and her father at an event, accompanied by a heartfelt caption celebrating him

Birthday wishes filled the comment section of the Instagram post, with many people admiring Alhaji Buari's strength

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari celebrated her father and former musician Alhaji Sidiku Buari on his 85th birthday with a heartfelt message.

Nadia Buari celebrates her dad

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram page, the star actress, who appeared to be in an ecstatic mood, announced that her father turned 85 that day.

She expressed her joy, describing her father reaching 85 as a major milestone worth celebrating.

"My paps turns 85 today. Damnnnn… what a milestone."

Nadia wished her father, the former President of MUSIGA, a happy birthday and noted that his strength and wisdom inspired her and her siblings daily.

The mother of five concluded her heartwarming birthday message by saying that they loved him.

"Happy birthday paps.~Your strength and wisdom inspire us every day. We love you."

Nadia Buari and her dad

Alhaji Sidiku Buari's birthday party

Reactions to Nadia's birthday message to dad

Actress Zynnell Zuh, several other fans and well-wishers thronged the comment section to celebrate Alhaji Sidiku Buari as he turned 85.

Others also questioned her close relationship with her father since she dropped an old picture and hardly posted him on her Instagram page.

Some fans also wondered why she, her mother and other siblings failed to attend her father's 85th birthday celebrations on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Nadia's Instagram post celebrating her father:

zynnellzuh said:

"85 years strong and still going!!! 🎉🎊 🎂."

realsusanpeters said:

"Happy birthday pops, many more years ahead ❤️."

chiefafukwuu said:

"Blood is thicker than ocean 🙌 ❤️ very handsome."

veneisha_ said:

"Happy Birthday Pops 🥳 Cheers to more life and good health 🥂❤️."

ajewole__bright47 said:

"Happy birthday sir 🎂Many happy returns in good health and prosperities sir 🙏🏽may you live long to reap the fruits of your labour sir 🙏🏽enjoy your day dad 🙌🏽🙏🏽."

audlyn76 said:

"Happy birthday to ur daddy wishing him the very best day ever ❤️."

Pictures of Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari celebrates Samera Buari’s birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and multiple award-winner Nadia Buari melted hearts online as she celebrated her younger sister, Samera Buari, on her birthday, which fell on March 26, 2025.

Nadia took to social media to share beautiful selfies of herself and Samera, with both sisters radiating natural beauty as they posed side by side. Nadia penned a sweet and touching birthday message alongside the lovely photos, expressing her love and admiration for her sister.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, who filled the comments section with warm wishes for Samera.

