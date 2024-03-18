Andre Ayew was on the score sheet for Le Harve with a brilliant finish against Clemont Foot on Sunday, 17 March 2024

The Ghanaian international danced through a couple of defenders before slotting the ball into the back of the net

The goal marked Andre Ayew's 50th Ligue 1 goal as Le Harve, however, lost the match 2:1 away from home

Ghanaian footballer Andre Ayew, on Sunday, 17th March 2024, marked his 50th Ligue 1 goal with a brilliant finish for Le Harve against Clemont Foot. Despite the personal milestone, Le Harve suffered a 2:1 defeat away from home.

Ghanaian player Andre Ayew Photo Source: andreayew

Source: Instagram

Andre Ayew, during the game, once again demonstrated his prowess on the field. He danced through a couple of defenders, leaving them in his wake, before expertly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

This goal was another addition to Ayew’s tally and also a significant milestone in his career. It marked his 50th goal in Ligue 1, a commendable achievement that shows his consistent performance and contribution to the French teams he has played for over the years.

However, the day was not all celebration for Le Harve. Despite Ayew’s brilliant goal, the team could not secure a win against Clemont Foot. The match ended in a 2:1 defeat for Le Harve, a result that was disappointing for the team and its supporters. The loss, however, does not overshadow Ayew’s individual brilliance on the field.

Kobbie Mainoo's brilliant display

In another sports story, Kobbie Mainoo was one of the key players in Manchester United's 4:3 victory against Liverpool on Sunday, March 17, 2023.

The young midfielder did not bag a goal or an assist but had a brilliant showing as he dominated Liverpool's midfield the entire game.

Netizens have been sharing clips of Mainoo dribbling multiple Liverpool defenders and making a fool out of them with his quick feet. Mainoo has received praise for his technical skills and understanding of the game.

His positioning and his ability to read the game were instrumental in Manchester United's victory. The 18-year-old was constantly a thorn in Liverpool's side.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh