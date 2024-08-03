Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati has successfully qualified for the semifinals of the men’s 100m race at the ongoing Paris Olympics

Azamati, the national record holder, finished second in Heat 1 with a time of 10.08 seconds, trailing Jamaican Kishane Thompson.

Thompson, the world’s fastest man this year with a time of 9.77 seconds, easily sailed through the race, finishing right at the 10-second mark.

The heat saw some controversy as Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu was disqualified for a false start.

Saminu advances to semi-final at Paris Olympics

Another Ghana runner, Saminu, secured third place in Heat 7 with a time of 10.06 seconds, finishing behind Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi and reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs.

By finishing in the top three, Saminu has secured an automatic place in the next stage of the competition.

This marks the first time Azamati and Saminu have reached an Olympic semifinal. The men’s 100m semifinals are scheduled for Sunday evening.

Azamati names Usain Bolt as idol

