A video of a group of young Ghanaian footballers in a soccer academy on a visit to Spain has surfaced on social media

The young talents who were delighted to be in the European country learned some Spanish words and displayed their Spanish-speaking prowess in a video

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their admiration for the young players

A group of young, talented Ghanaian footballers have warmed hearts on social media after a video of them in Spain surfaced online.

The young talents from the Africantalent Football Academy were in a foreign land to experience the 32nd edition of the International Grassroots Football Tournament Donosti Cup.

Photos of the young players Image source: Africantalent Football Academy

Source: TikTok

The academy prospects were excited to visit Spain, so they learned some sentences to enable them to communicate with people in the country.

"Hola amigos," they were heard saying in a video that was shared on TikTok.

Their move whet the appetite of many upcoming football talents who expressed their wish to join the soccer academy.

The video has since gone viral, reaching over 7,000 people with 8,693 likes and 57 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian young players in Spain

Netizens who the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views. Many hailed the young players for their efforts while others desired to join the soccer academy.

@MaryLove wrote:

"I wish you all the best."

@Hush pappy wrote:

"May God bless all of you."

@ᴍᴇꜱꜱɪ wrote:

"Wish to get trails and join your team."

@Humber Fernandez wrote:

"Top."

@COPgh19 wrote:

"I went to join your team."

Mbappe: French player mesmerises fans with his impeccable English: "Speaks like he's from England"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of French player Kylian Mbappe speaking fluent English in an interview has gone viral on social media.

The renowned player spoke about his journey and future aspirations, expressing his optimism that he will lead his team to emulate France's 2018 World Cup success.

Many netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh