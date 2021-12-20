Christian Atsu is confident Newcastle United will turn things around after their poor run in the English Premier League

The Magpies were thumped by Manchester City at the St James' Park to further deepen their woes

And although they are in the relegation zone, Atsu remains positive the team will bounce back

Former Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu has backed the club to recover from their poor run in the English Premier League after the heavy defeat to Manchester City.

The Magpies were hammered 4-0 by the champions in front of their own fans, leaving them rooted in the relegation zone.

Atsu took to Twitter to express his support for his former club, and states Newcastle United have the mentality to fight back.

Christian Atsu backs Newcastle United to 'overcome' relegation woes after Man City defeat. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ChristianAtsu20

"I’ve been with Newcastle United FC players for 5 years and I know the mentality that they have, keep calm and watch them overcome this situation," he wrote.

Newcastle United have won just a game in their last five matches, losing three on a row.

The St James' outfit sis 19th on the table with only ten points and have played more games than their relegation rivals, Burnley and Norwich.

On Sunday, Ruben Diaz and Joao Cancelo netted for Manchester City in the first half to take the game beyond the Magpies. Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling then finished off the thrashing in the second half.

Christian Atsu spent five years at Newcastle United, scoring eight goals in 107 matches for the English Premier League side.

The 29-year-old left in the summer after failing to extend his contract with the club. He currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al Raed.

