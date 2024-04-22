A video of a Fatawu Issahuku and Kelechi Iheanacho in a playful mood has gone viral on social media

This comes after the Ghanaian player tried to get Kelechi Iheanacho to show interest in his video

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the reaction of Kelechi Iheanacho

Ghanaian footballer and Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and teammate Kelechi Iheanacho have left many in awe after a video of them in a playful mood surfaced online.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @randafooty showed the moment Issahuku tried getting the attention of Kelechi Iheanacho as he recorded a video.

Fatahaku Issahuku plays with Iheanacho Photo credit: @randafooty/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The Nigerian forward, who kept a straight face and seemed disinterested, wondered why the Ghanaian youngster was recording the video.

He said Issahaku should have asked him about how his family was faring.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 and 29 comments was captioned:

"Kelechi Iheanacho should consider a career in comedy after retirement".

Watch the video

Netizens who reacted to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at Kelechi's reaction, with some saying that he is very funny.

sir alex commented:

this guys always remind me of Christian atsu and wakasu

KOFI BLAKK stated:

These guys too love each other ooo

Chibuogwu_N indicated:

for real! He is effortlessly funny.

BIG_dnb indicated:

Omo enjoyment Dey uk

steveblinks0 replied:

This duo

Homile Fredey reacted:

Why did he quickly adjust his stomach

Issahaku and Iheanacho sing Fancy Gadam's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Kelechi Iheanacho was spotted in a video jamming to Fancy Gadam's new song For You.

The video, shared on TikTok, quickly gained attention and got warm responses from many netizens online

In the footage, the players were seen sitting in a vehicle, with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku leading the sing-along session.

As they tried to sing the tune, Iheanacho, who is from Nigeria, struggled with the lyrics.

The video showed the beautiful bond between the two stars as they enjoyed the melodious tune.

Source: YEN.com.gh