Westham defender has shared his experience playing with Ghana's star boy, Mohammed Kudus

Cresswell heaped praises on Mohammed Kudus, referencing his explosive award-winning goal against Freiburg

Describing him as a top talent, Cresswell attested to Kudus' brilliance and strength in a recent podcast session

Mohammed Kudus' Westham teammate, Aaron Cresswell has shared his thoughts about the Ghanaian player's impressive talent and potential.

In a recent podcast session, Cresswell said, "I think he (Kudus) is a top talent, and I think we haven’t seen the best of him yet."

The 23-year-old Ghanaian has had an impressive in England since joining Westham from Ajax, having scored 13 goals in all competitions so far.

Mohammed Kudus at Westham Photo source: Instagram/Westham

Source: Instagram

Cresswell talks about training with Kudus

In a recent podcast session, the Westham defender recounted that Mohammed Kudus is one of the most challenging players to attack during training.

"I won't go near him in training. If I'm going to try and knock him off the ball, I better make sure he is not looking, and he doesn't see him coming. You just can't get near him. He's so strong, so quick, and so sharp," he disclosed.

Cresswell admitted that Kudus' solo goal against Freiburg which earned him his recent Goal of the Month award, is a testament to the player's strength when he is on the ball.

Netizens react as Creswell praises Kudus

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Kudus' fans as they shared their thoughts on Creswell's submission.

Robert Loveday wrote:

Love these podcasts! Nice to see who players connect with hammers and stay hammers,,,

mcbhillion noted:

Come to Nima, Accra- Ghana and you will realise why is that strong

champion_steel_bender commented:

thank you Westham united Ghana say blessings to you ❤️

Saint John's Grammar School said:

I just love it as a Ghanian if someone is talking good about Mohammed Kudus

Kudus opens up about his debut AFCON stint

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus had expressed disappointment over his debut experience with the Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON.

Despite his individual brilliance, Kudus lamented about Ghana's painful exit from the tournament, saying things didn't go as planned. `

