Fatawu Issahaku scored a hattrick against Southampton on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in the EFL Championship as Leicester won five nill

The Ghanaian international, who's on loan at Leicester, did Asamoah Gyan's iconic celebration in front of the Southampton supporters

The forward has had a great season at Leicester, and many Ghanaians are happy to see him flourish, hoping Leicester will sign him permanently

Ghanaian international Fatawu Issahaku scored a hattrick in the EFL Championship, propelling Leicester City to a dominant 5-0 victory over Southampton on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The forward, on loan from Sporting CP, showed his exceptional talent, leaving the Southampton defence in disarray with an iconic performance.

After scoring the third goal, Issahaku cheekily celebrated with Asamoah Gyan's iconic Baby Jet dance in front of the Southampton supporters, paying tribute to the Black Stars legend.

The 20-year-old's season at Leicester has been remarkable. The Ghanaian star has scored six goals for his club in the league.

The winger's hat trick has made many Ghanaians happy, as they are excited to see him play well for his club. There have been calls for Leicester to secure Issahaku's signature on a permanent deal as a reward for his contribution to their season.

Issahaku impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JUNE2TWO commented:

And to do that dance against Gyan’s former team.. football forever

C.K Taylor reacted:

The left footed players from Ghana are deadly Fatawu Power and composure

Football giants wrote:

How do Ghanaians produce such powerful left footed players, what’s the secret?

Papilo said:

Premier League teams are not ready for this team next season❤️

I_amAmingo commented:

No shades but proper ballers di3r zongo ohh

