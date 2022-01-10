Nana Aba Anamoah has expressed her disappointment in the Black Stars' poor showing in the ongoing AFCON

The four-time African champions lost 1-0 to the North African side on Monday, January 10, 2022

According to Nana Aba, the Black Stars team is like English side Manchester United

GH One TV presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah, has proven her knowledge about the football game.

The broadcaster, who is a staunch fan of Manchester United has expressed her displeasure about the Black Stars' output against Morocco in the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

During the course of the game which Ghana lost 1-0 in the Group C game, Nana Aba was seen tweeting about the game.

Nana Aba Anamoah mocks Black Stars after losing to Morocco (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Aba Anamoah and Thomas Partey)

From her tweets, she was laughing at the way Ghana was playing as the Moroccans outplayed the Black Stars.

In her series of tweets, Nana Aba said the Black Stars team is like Manchester United.

She also stated that the team lacks coordination as they only hit the ball and run.

Nana Aba then implored a football mathematic that will help Ghana to qualify to the next stage of the competition.

