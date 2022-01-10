Sarkodie just caused an internet moment after a video of him twitching as he watched the first football match of the Black tars in the 2022 AFCON against Morocco popped up online

The multiple award-winning rapper almost broke his TV as he jerks after Ghana lost to Morocco with much disappointment watching the match from home

Many netizens have taken to social media to respond to Sarkodie's rib cracking reactions in the video making waves online

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie is trending online with his hilarious reaction caught on video as Ghana lost to Morocco in its first match for the AFCON 2022.

In the video, Sarkodie is sighted standing closed to his TV screen as he hysterically twitches watching the Ghana-Morocco match which we sadly lost to by a goal.

Expressing his disappointment, Sarkodie is seen moving closer to the TV trying to enter the pictch to perhaps kick the ball or add up to the number as the thirteenth player.

AFCON 2022. sarkodie:instagram/@sarkodie

Source: Instagram

His entire reaction was priceless and rib cracking. He seemed not to be aware of being filmed by the undisclosed person behind the video making waves online.

Shared by popular Ghanaian blogger, Gh Kwaku. The video has garnered lots of responses from netizens and fans across.

Reactions From Social Media

@calvert_jurgen_ commented:

"Morocco Beating ur wack Black star"

@kendrickbilly_ also responded:

"Why he acting he on stage performing lol"

@blakk.legend1

Lol . @sarkodie atwa bet anaaa???

@kobyafabrics

"On top of Ghana match,,, mada koraa"

