President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the coach of the Black Stars for securing Ghana's place at the World Cup

Coach Otto Addo received a phone call from the president of the republic after Ghana sealed Africa's first ticket to Qatar

Ghana drew in a 1-1 away leg to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abuja after a goalless draw in Kumasi days ago

The president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ha congratulated the coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo over Ghana's World Cup qualification.

After Ghana secured a place in Qatar 2022, the first gentleman of the land placed a phone call to Otto Addo thanking him for his service to the nation.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, President Akufo-Addo who is celebrating his birthday today, March 29, 2022, indicated that the match result was the best present he had received.

He went on to congratulate the handler of the senior national team while asking him (Otto Addo) to extend his warm congratulations to the playing body for making Ghana proud.

President Akufo-Addo then went on to make a joke that the nation was going to kidnap Otto Addo to prevent him from going back to Dortmund where he coaches at club football level.

The joke got people who were in the room laughing as the president kept on thanking and praising the entire body of the senior national team.

President Akufo-Addo asked Otto Addo to be careful when he returns since he would be barred from travelling out of the country.

