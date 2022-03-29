Ghana have qualified for their 4th World Cup tournament which will be staged in Qatar in November 2022

The Black Stars reigned supreme over Nigeria in Abuja to qualify after a 1-1 aggregate in a two-legged encounter

One of Ghana's best players in the qualifiers is Alexander Djiku and photos of his wife and kids have popped up online

The Black Stars has qualified for their 4th World Cup after dispatching their rivals, Nigeria on Tuesday, March 29.

Ghana took an early through Thomas Partey's powerful strike but the Nigerians restored parity courtesy of a controversial penalty.

Alexander Djiku: Photos of Black Stars defender's wife and kids

After the referee whistled for the end of the game which Ghana qualified on 1-1 aggregate after the first leg ended goalless in Kumasi many thronged the streets in the country to celebrate the victory.

Now, one player who has won the hearts of many is France-based player, Alexander Djiku. The stalwart defender was the pillar at the heart of Ghana's defense throughout the qualifies.

Alexander Djiku: Photos of Black Stars defender's wife and kids (Photo credit: Instagram/Alexander Djiku)

His composure and tackles saved Ghana many times in the two-legged clash against the Super Eagles.

Djiku is now the darling boy but he has a got a friend family in France. He is married and has two adorable kids.

Alexander Djiku: Photos of Black Stars defender's wife and kids (Photo credit: Instagram/Alexander Djiku)

As Ghana sealed, their qualification to the World Cup in Qatar photos of Djiku's wife and kids have popped up online.

In the photos, Djiku was spotted showing her daddy duties out of the field as his wife looks very beautiful.

