Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus mesmerised many people with his talent for dribbling

After emerging as the top dribbler in the 2023/2024 Premier League season, West Ham celebrated him with a video of all his dribbles in various matches

The video excited many people as many Hammers talked about how happy they were to have him in the club

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus was the only player who completed the most dribbles in the 2023/2024 season of the Premier League.

West Ham celebrates Kudus for being the player in the 2023/2024 Premier League season with the most dribbles

To celebrate this significant milestone, Kudus' club, West Ham, dropped a video compilation of most of the successful dribbles he completed in various games.

The video was shared on West Ham's social media pages, and in the caption, the club sought to celebrate one of its star footballers.

In the caption of the Instagram post, West Ham wrote:

The most dribbles completed in the 2023/24 @premierleague season… @kudus_mohammed

Below is a video compilation of the successful dribbles undertaken by Mohammed Kudus in various matches in the 2023/2024 season of the Premier League.

Reactions to the video of Kudus' dribbles in the Premier League

The video got many people excited, especially West Ham fans known as the Hammers. The Hammers talked about it being a privilege to have Kudus as part of the club.

Below are some of the exciting opinions from footballer lovers in the comment section of West Ham's Instagram post:

kobe_boujee said:

No competition

iamcy12 said:

Africans need to come together and push kudus name for world best …He is not getting recognition enough

kidwild_shawn said:

Bro strong at the same time

kwaku_fassioner said:

On the same level as Neymar TBh !!

mars.r96 said:

Under a new attacking style of play Kudus will dominate at West Ham. 15-20 goal season incoming

dope_kid4pf said:

Dribbles Better than Messi

jib_carter said:

Imagine the hype if he was English or a Brazilian… whoa

mandempaul233 said:

Kudus is good than Messi right now

nancymurphy2374 said:

What a privilege it's been to have him and West Ham. I know the reality is he won't stay ⚽️

