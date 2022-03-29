Stonebwoy has shown his excitement after Ghana Black Stars qualified for the World Cup ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The dancehall star who is currently not in the country was seen dancing in what looked like a studio as he celebrated Ghana's victory

Ghana Black Stars drew in a 1-1 return leg against the Super Eagles of Nigeria to book a place at the World Cup

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star Livingstone Etse Satekla has joined the many celebs jubilating over Ghana's World Cup qualification today, March 29, 2022.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Stonebwoy was seen dancing in a studio all the way in the United States of America.

He was so excited over the news that Ghana had qualified for the World Cup ahead of their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles.

Stonebwoy Dances As Ghana Qualifies For World Cup After 1-1 Draw Against Nigeria

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy used the opportunity to troll the Nigerians by saying in Twi that they were crying after Ghana secured a place at the football Mundial.

The dancehall star showed off some of his funny dance moves as he bent down and shook his waist while someone recorded him.

According to the Putuu hitmaker, even though he was far away in the United States, he was still happy and was jubilating with Ghanaians all over the world.

"You are allowed to fool. You are allowed", the dancehall star said as he beamed with smiles and danced to the admiration of his fans and followers.

Shatta Wale Laughs At Nigeria After Ghana Pipped Them to Book World Cup Place

Meanwhile, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, has taken a swipe at Nigeria after Ghana beat them to secure a World Cup place in Qatar.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen in his apartment in the United States jubilating Ghana's qualification.

Shatta Wale then used the opportunity to compose a new song to troll the Nigerians as he quickly put some words together in a song.

Amid laughter, the Ghanaian dancehall star was heard singing: "Naija don carry last oh".

Source: YEN.com.gh