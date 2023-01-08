Ghanaian football star, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, gave netizens a look inside his gorgeous property in Ghana when he hosted YouTuber Akua Dimples

The video posted on Akua Dimples' YouTube channel showed how the house had a compound filled with lush greenery

Several netizens were impressed by the property and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

YouTuber Akua Dimples was granted the opportunity of taking netizens on a mini tour of Ghanaian football star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu's home. The video showed the plush house, the compound with beautiful greenery and the summer hut.

Agyemang-Badu gives netizens a mini-tour of his house. Photo credit: Akua Dimples and ghanasoccernet.com

Agyemang-Badu gracefully welcomed his guest and they spoke about his life and opportunities in Ghana. The footballer confessed that he had the privilege to travel outside the country at a young age. He added that he does not want to live an extravagant lifestyle. All he wants is for him and his family to live comfortably.

Netizens react to Agyemang-Badu's house and his interview with the YouTuber

Several netizens were impressed by Agyemang-Badu's house and by the level of wisdom he displayed in answering the questions that Akua Dimples asked. YEN.com.gh samples some reactions below.

Dee Grant said:

Down to earth young man. Love this interview. Gave me a lot of insight and wisdom for the future in Jesus' name amen.

Tomodachi Homes Ghana commented:

Keep it up with your grateful heart. You always talk well of those who helped you. I admire u for your honesty. Your legacy will live on forever. Agyeman-Badu, Nyame nhyira wo bebre.

Tracey Effah remarked:

Lovely house and ambience. I love my interviewer's outfit ❤️

