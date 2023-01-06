'Long Live the Chief' hitmaker Jidenna has been spotted enjoying his lovely time in Accra, Ghana

In a video that has surfaced online, the American rapper and singer was captured beaming with smiles as he jumped off the helicopter

The video has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they marvel at how he is enjoying life in Ghana

American rapper and singer, Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, who is well-known in showbiz circles as Jidenna, has been spotted living the time of his life in Ghana.

Jidenna jumped out of a helicopter. Photo Source:@pulseghana

Source: Instagram

The 'Classic Man' hitmaker was captured jumping out of the Ghana Air Force aircraft in epic style.

In the video sighted on the Instagram page of popular news website, Pulse Ghana, Jidenna was captured beaming with smiles as he jumped off the plane.

He was dressed in a red vest and a red pair of trousers which had a blue fabric along its ends. He rocked the entire look with a pair of white sneakers.

Jidenna is among the many other diasporans who made their way to Ghana for the Christmas and New Year holiday celebrations.

Reactions as Jidenna enjoys Ghana

1krakye said:

Ghana too sweet sha

_thegyan commented:

Bambi na wanyini saa no

hard.inator remarked:

So now everyone’s in Ghana ?

lagosrocker commented:

Now I see why Nigeria Dry this December everybody just go Ghana

define.blaq said:

I’ll surely see Rihanna at madina market

afiakama2022 commented:

Ah from December till now celebrities from outside have really visited Ghana paaaa

beliamor_ said:

Ghana is home for all

__ashanti.gold__ said:

The other people from the other country left the group. They are bleeding. They don’t understand why they are choosing Ghana over them.

ricardo_112003 said:

Wetin Dey happen for Ghana

kenzykay9_ remarked:

He has landed ampa

Meanwhile international celebrities who have visited Ghana include; Meek Mill, T-Pain, Letitia wright, Lucky Daye, among other names.

Source: YEN.com.gh