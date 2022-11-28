Ghanaian fans have, in a display worthy of emulation, cleaned up the stadium after the win against Portugal

The fans who emulated the Japanese culture of cleanliness resorted to tidying up the stadium as they exited after the game

The video has generated exciting reactions online as some hope the fans bring home that positive attitude

Some fans of the senior national team didn’t allow the magnitude of Ghana’s win over South Korea to get into their heads.

Before hitting the streets in jubilation, the Ghanaian fans went around the various stands in the stadium and cleaned it up.

Some Ghanaian fans cleaning the stadium after the win against South Korea Image Credit: @JoyNewsOnTV

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Ghanaian Fans Take Cue From Japan Clean-Up Stadium

No matter their excitement, the fans are taking a cue from Japan, whose citizens usually demonstrate that the best manners and habits are ingrained, pressed pause to tidy up first.

Stands of stadiums are usually littered with empty disposable cups, used food trays, and wrappers left behind for stewards and other stadium employees to clean up.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Ghanaian Fans Leave Stadium Sparkling Clean

But Ghanaians witnessing the Qatar World Cup didn’t allow that to happen. When the referee blew the blast for the end of the match, Ghanaians got to work and left the stadium sparkling clean.

That action of the Ghanaian fans has generated exciting comments from netizens urging that this positive attitude be emulated back home.

Tii Marina

Good work done , keep it up

Yaw Adu Gyamfi

Thanks to Japan for setting a good example!

Abban Emmanuel

Positive atitude, worth emulating.Thanks to Japan, the pace setters

Worlase Kondjah

Great move. Hope they keep this mentality and bring it back home.

Alexis Doyen

Thank you Japan for teaching the world humanity. This is far better than rainbow takashi

KOBBY KINGS ·

They should come and do same in the country, and stop that outside gentility thing

William Baah Gyansah

Well done guys...very proud of you. Let us replicate this attitude back home

