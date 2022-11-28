President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended the Black Stars for their victory against the South Korea in a five-goal thriller in which Ghana won 3-2

The president admitted he was poud of the entire team and the unrestrained support given to them by all Ghanaians

The president Nana Akufo-Addo also urged the Black Stars of Ghana to beat Uruguay in their final group stage game

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed excitement over Black Stars' win over South Korea in their second Group H match.

The Stars won over the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea on Monday, November 28, 2022 by three goas to two.

Taking to his Twitter page, president Akufo-Addo congratulated the Ghana national team for fighting hard for a well-deserved victory in the five-goal cracker.

President Akufo-Addo shakes a Black Stars player's hand in Qatar. Source: Twitter/@NAkufoAddo

Source: Twitter

"Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay," he tweeted.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Fans Delay Victory Celebration; Clean Up Stadium After Win Against South Korea

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that some fans of the senior national team didn’t allow the magnitude of Ghana’s win over South Korea to get into their heads.

Before hitting the streets in jubilation, the Ghanaian fans went around the various stands in the stadium and cleaned it up.

The Ghanaians fans were taking a cue from Japan, whose citizens usually demonstrate that the best manners and habits are ingrained, pressed pause to tidy up first.

Kudus double for Ghana sinks South Korea in World Cup thriller

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus scored twice as Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a pulsating World Cup encounter on Monday to keep their World Cup hopes alive and leave Paulo Bento's side facing an early exit.

Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring against the run of play midway through the first half at Education City Stadium and Ajax midfielder Kudus doubled the Black Stars' lead.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh